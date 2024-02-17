Rajasthan: Prominent Tribal Face Of Rajasthan Congress May Join BJP

Rajasthan Congress MLA Mahendrajit Singh Malviya | ANI

Jaipur: In a major development, the prominent tribal face of Rajasthan Congress Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya hints at joining BJP. Malviya is Congress MLA from Bagidaura in Banswara district and a Congress Working Committee member from Rajasthan. Although he has not admitted this officially his statement regarding the Congress indicates that he is not happy with the party.

Talking to the media in Delhi on Friday Malviya said that Congress is surrounded by few people today. There is no vision in the party for the country and the people like before.

Malviya is a big tribal face of Congress

When he was asked about joining the BJP, he said, 'Let's see', and when he was asked the reason for leaving Congress he expressed his annoyance with the party for not appointing him Leader of Opposition. You can see the situation of Congress today. In the year 2013, my name was there for Leader of Opposition(LoP) but I was denied. During Congress government, I was made a minister after their years and this time also I was denied for the post of LoP, ' said Malviya.

Malviya is a big tribal face of Congress who is fourth time MLA and was an MP also. His wife was Jila Pramukh of Banswara. Malviya won his seat even in 2013 when Congress lost miserably and got just 21 seats.

Malviya met Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

This time he was a major contender for the post of LoP. His name was forwarded by the Ashok Gehlot camp but the party chose Tikaram Julie, a loyalist of Bhanwar Jitendra Singh who is also a CWC member and close to Rahul Gandhi.

The sources said that Malviya had met Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday and is also in touch with other senior leaders of the BJP.

Reacting to this development, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara said that it hardly matters to the party if someone leaves. Only Malviya can tell under what pressure he is going, but the party that made him the district chief, MP, MLA, minister and member of the working committee and now betraying the party does not deserve to be in Congress.