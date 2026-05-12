Rajasthan Police SOG Probe Leads To Scrapping Of NEET-UG Exam

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Jaipur: It was an investigation of a "guess paper" by Rajasthan police's Special Operation Group (SOG) that led to the scrapping of the NEET UG exam. The said guess paper had 410 questions, including 120 questions, which matched those that appeared in the final exam paper.

The SOG had interrogated around 45 individuals in connection with its probe, and around 15 of them have been detained by the agency, who are likely to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) once the central agency formally takes over the investigation.

Vishal Bansal, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Rajasthan Police's SOG, had said on Monday that a probe is currently focused on a “guess paper” that was allegedly circulated among students ahead of the examination. The paper contained approximately 410 questions. Out of these, it is alleged that roughly 120 questions appeared in the exam.

"The alleged guess paper had been circulating among aspirants for nearly a month before the final exam and was distributed through word of mouth and photocopies. We also found traces of the guess paper traveling digitally through WhatsApp chats of aspirants appearing for the exams. Bansal said.

As per reports, the SOG initiated the probe on an input by the Intelligence Bureau. The probe revealed that a student from Churu, currently pursuing an MBBS degree in Kerala, allegedly sent a PDF version of the question bank from Sikar. This PDF circulated among aspirants of various cities.

The agency was tracing a suspected network and following a financial money trail linked to the circulation of this guess paper.

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Based on the interrogations, the SOG detained Rakesh Mandawaria, who runs SK Consultancy on Piprali Road in Sikar, suspecting an important role in spreading the guess paper. It is believed that Rakesh got the guess paper in April itself.

As per sources besides Rakesh, the SOG detained one Manish Yadav from Jaipur on Monday who allegedly emerged as the mastermind behind the alleged paper leak network. Authorities suspect that he managed to obtain probable questions of the examination paper even before it was sent for printing, raising serious concerns about the extent of the breach.

However, the SOG officials remained tight-lipped on the whole issue on Tuesday, and no official confirmation was made regarding the progress of the probe, as now the CBI has to take over the case