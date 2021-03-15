Rajasthan: Police officer demands sexual favours from rape survivor, faces termination

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Monday initiated termination proceedings against a Rajasthan Police Service officer who demanded sexual favours from a rape survivor to take action in her case.
In view of the gravity of the case, the home department has issued orders suspending Bohra, who is currently in jail, on Monday morning.
In the afternoon, parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal announced in the state assembly that Bohra was being terminated from service. He said the cases fell in the ‘rarest of the rare’ category and was an embarrassment not only for the police but also on the government.
He said termination proceedings have been started against Bohra under the Rajasthan civil services rules, 1958 and his termination orders would be issued soon
The anti-corruption bureau had arrested the accused officer, assistant police commissioner Kailash Bohra on Sunday. Bohra had been promoted to the Rajasthan Police Service two years back. He was posted in Jaipur with a special unit made to combat atrocities against women.
The 30-year-old victim had approached the ACB on March 6. She said had filed three complaints at the Jawahar Circle police station, including one of rape, against a youth for cheating her on the promise of marriage.
The cases had been handed over to which Bohra for investigation. She said initially asked for Rs50,000 bribe to take cation in her case. When she expressed inability to pay the money, he demanded sexual favours from her. The victim said Bohra would call her to the police station after office hours and send her lewd texts on her phone.
After verifying the woman’s complaints, the ACB laid a trap. Bohra had called the woman to office on Sunday as it was a holiday. ACB officials raided the premises and caught Bohra in a compromising position.
BL Soni, DGP ACB, said Bohra was arrested under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Searches were carried out at his residence, office and other locations.
