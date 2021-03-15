Rajasthan: Police officer demands sexual favours from rape survivor, faces termination

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Monday initiated termination proceedings against a Rajasthan Police Service officer who demanded sexual favours from a rape survivor to take action in her case.

In view of the gravity of the case, the home department has issued orders suspending Bohra, who is currently in jail, on Monday morning.

In the afternoon, parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal announced in the state assembly that Bohra was being terminated from service. He said the cases fell in the ‘rarest of the rare’ category and was an embarrassment not only for the police but also on the government.

He said termination proceedings have been started against Bohra under the Rajasthan civil services rules, 1958 and his termination orders would be issued soon

The anti-corruption bureau had arrested the accused officer, assistant police commissioner Kailash Bohra on Sunday. Bohra had been promoted to the Rajasthan Police Service two years back. He was posted in Jaipur with a special unit made to combat atrocities against women.