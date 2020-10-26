Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment: Exam centres released on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The official link for checking exam centre for Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 has been activated by the Director-General of Police Rajasthan.
Candidates who have registered for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam, can now check the information about their examination centre online at police.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment examis slated to be held on November 6, 7, and 8, 2020.
Steps to check Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam centre:
Visit the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019”
Click on the link that reads, “Know your district location”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The information on Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam centre will be displayed on the screen
