Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment: Exam centres released on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The official link for checking exam centre for Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 has been activated by the Director-General of Police Rajasthan.

Candidates who have registered for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam, can now check the information about their examination centre online at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment examis slated to be held on November 6, 7, and 8, 2020.

Steps to check Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam centre: