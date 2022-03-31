Rajasthan Police arrests 3 with 12 kg of explosives

The Rajasthan Police have arrested 3 people with 12 kg of explosives at a checkpoint in Nimbahera block in Chittorgarh district on Wednesday late at night.

The explosives were packed in two transparent bags containing 6 kg each. Along with this, three timers, connectors, wires and bulbs have also been recovered.

According to the press release of the Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Operation Group of Rajasthan police based on the primary interrogation of the accused, the Rajasthan ATS and Madhya Pradesh ATS have carried out several raids during which five other suspects have been detained.

Of the five suspects, three are from Tonk and Chittorgarh while two have been apprehended from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

The arrested accused and suspects detained from Rajasthan are being interrogated in Jaipur.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 4,5,6 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908 and sections 13,15,16,18,20 of UAPA.

"The police is now investigating the conspiracy of the terror module, its connections with the terrorist groups and terrorists involved in this. NIA and IB officials have also been informed and coordinated with," said the release

Being a matter of national security the police officers are not sharing much information but according to sources, the suspects and arrested accused are associated with the Al Sufa group active in Ratlam.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:49 PM IST