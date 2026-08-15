Rajasthan Police Arrests 10th Accused In Cambodia-Based International Cyber Fraud Network Case | Representational Image

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police's State Cyber Crime Police Station in Jaipur has arrested another accused in connection with an international cybercrime and fraud network allegedly operated from Cambodia under the direction of Chinese handlers, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 10.

Ajmer Resident Held After Technical Analysis And I4C Inputs

The accused, Ajruddin Kathat Khair Salsa, a resident of Ajmer, was arrested following technical analysis and information received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), police said.

The investigation revealed that Ajruddin came into contact with a person identified as Ravi, alias Mahi, who allegedly lured him to Cambodia with the promise of a lucrative job. After reaching Cambodia, he was allegedly recruited into a cyber-fraud network operated by Chinese nationals.

Police Claim Network Targeted Victims Through Investment And Crypto Frauds

Police said Ajruddin received a monthly salary of around $800, apart from commissions linked to successful cyber-fraud operations. The network allegedly targeted victims through fraudulent investment schemes involving Bitcoin and other forms of cyber fraud.

During questioning, the accused told police that Indian youths were taken to Cambodia on the pretext of legitimate employment and were subsequently forced to participate in cybercrime. Those who refused to cooperate were allegedly held captive and subjected to financial penalties.

Chinese Handlers Identified As Part Of Alleged International Network

The investigation has also revealed the involvement of Chinese handlers known by the aliases “Atai Boss” and “Boss Damon.” Police said Ajruddin admitted to helping lure several people from Vijayanagar, Ajmer, Beawar, and adjoining areas to Cambodia by promising them jobs.

The accused returned to India in December 2025 and was already lodged in jail in connection with another fraud case, police said.

Additional Director General of Police V K Singh said the investigation was continuing to identify other Indian associates linked to the alleged international cyber-slavery network. Police are examining digital and documentary evidence to trace the wider network and establish the roles of those involved.

The Rajasthan Police said further arrests could follow as investigators work to uncover the full extent of the Cambodia-based cyber-fraud operation.