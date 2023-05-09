Rajasthan: PM Modi to launch developmental projects worth over ₹5,500 crore on May 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Video Grab/Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Rajasthan on May 10 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a variety of development projects worth over ₹5,500 crores.

During his Nathdwara visit, Modi will dedicate three key national highway projects to the country, including the 114 km (71 miles) six-lane Udaipur-Shamlaji section of NH-48, the 110 km Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur section of NH-25, and the 47 km NH 58E. These projects aim to enhance the region’s infrastructure and connectivity, ultimately improving the socioeconomic conditions of local residents.

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of several road construction projects

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for several road construction projects, including the two-lane upgrade in Rajsamand and Udaipur, and the gauge conversion project and new line development from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand.

Modi’s itinerary includes a visit to the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris in Abu Road, where he will lay the foundation stone for a Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital, the second phase of the Shivmani Old Age Home, and the expansion of the Nursing College. The 50-acre Super Specialty Charitable Global Hospital will provide world-class medical facilities, catering to the needs of the region’s impoverished and tribal populations.