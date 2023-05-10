Rajasthan: PM Modi slams CM Ashok Gehlot for mistrust with MLAs, attacks Congress over various issues |

Jaipur: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot raising the mistrust between CM and his MLAs.

The PM was addressing a public rally at Mt Abu when he made these comments. About 8 months ago, Modi had come to Abu Road, but he could not give a speech after 10 pm as he was not allowed to speak on the mike beacuse of some law and order issue. Then he had promised that he would definitely come here.

Dirty politics in Rajasthan: Modi

Attacking the Congress leaders of Rajasthan, the PM said, "In the last 5 years, a dirty form of politics has been seen in Rajasthan. The game of looting the chair and saving the chair is going on here. What kind of government is this that the Chief Minister does not trust his MLAs, what kind of government is this that the MLAs do not trust the CM. Everyone is competing to humiliate each other. In such a situation, who would care about the development of Rajasthan."

"Law and order has been destroyed in Rajasthan under the Congress rule. In Rajasthan, where crimes used to be rare to hear, criminals are now roaming around fearlessly. The Congress running under the slavery of vote bank is not taking action on the people. Mothers, sisters and daughters have had to pay the biggest price for this. They also have to celebrate Teej-festival amidst doubts and apprehensions," he added.

PM lays foundation stone of project

Earlier in the morning, the PM reached Nathdwara and had darshan of Shrinathji. After visiting the temple, he laid the foundation stone of a project worth more than Rs 5000 crore and also addressed the public meeting.

(with IANS inputs)