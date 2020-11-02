Rajasthan passes three bills to negate impact of Centre's farm laws

The Rajasthan assembly on Monday passed three bills by voice vote to counter the farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.

The BJP MLAs staged a walkout ahead of the voice vote.

Replying to a debate on the farms bills, Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said that entire country is against the farm laws enacted by the Union government.

"I can say it with guarantee that all three farm laws will have to be withdrawn just like the Land Acquisition Act," Dhariwal said.

Defending the central laws, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said the Centre's farm laws were not introduced in Parliament all of a sudden.

Kataria said the laws were made after taking into account recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, which talked about one nation, one market; contract farming; and abolition of indirect mandi taxes.

The Congress has brought the bills in the Rajasthan Assembly just to make their leaders in New Delhi happy, he said.

"If someone has worked to bring a change in farmers' life, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Kataria said.

Following the debate, the House passed the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020; and Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020 by voice vote.'

The move comes after the Punjab Assembly earlier this month adopted a resolution against the farm laws and unanimously passed four bills to counter the Centre's contentious legislations.

The three farm bills -- the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 -- were passed by Parliament recently.

Subsequently, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bills.

The Congress, many other opposition parties and several farmers organisations have been protesting against these legislations, claiming that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government.

The Centre has asserted that these new laws will be beneficial for farmers and will increase their income.

(With inputs from PTI)

