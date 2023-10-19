Rajasthan: One More Former Royal Family From Udaipur Joins BJP After Gap Of 25 Years

Jaipur: The former royal family of Udaipur has once again entered politics after a gap of around 25 years and this time the family has chosen the BJP which already has the members of four former royal families of Rajasthan as its MLAs and MPs.

Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the former royal family of Udaipur has joined the BJP which was looking for a prominent face in the region and there is a strong buzz of him contesting the election from Vallabhnagar, Udaipur city or Nathdwara.

The Mewar royal family was away from politics for nearly three decades, with Vishvraj Singh's father Mahendra Singh instead being involved in politics.

Who is Mahendra Singh Mewar?

Mahendra Singh Mewar joined the BJP in 1989 and became an MP but due to some conflict with the then-party leadership he joined Congress and contested from Chittorgarh in 1991. He lost the election and again tried in 1996 from Bhilwara as a Congress candidate. But unfortunately, there too he had to face defeat. Since then, the former royal family of Udaipur kept itself away from active politics.

Vishvraj Singh along with Bhavani Singh Kalvi, the son of prominent Rajput leader and convener of Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi joined BJP at the party head office in New Delhi two days ago. It is said that the MP from Rajsamand and now the candidate from Vidhyadhar Nagar seat from Jaipur Diya Kumari played an important role in this joining.

"We will take Mewar on the path of progress and will work on the responsibility given by the party leadership and will try to live up to everyone's trust," said Vishvraj Singh to the media after joining the party.

Politicians hailing from royal background

Notably, this is the fifth former royal family that has joined the BJP. Before this, former CM Vasundhara Raje from the royal family of Dhoulpur and Gwalior, Lok Sabha Member Diya Kumari from Jaipur, and MLA Siddhi Kumari and Kalpna Raje from the former royal families of Bikaner and Kota respectively were active in the party. A member of the Karoli royal family Rohini Kumari was also an MLA of the BJP in the first tenure of Vasundhara Raje.

The Congress also has members of two prominent former royal families of Rajasthan. Vishvendra Singh from the former royal family of Bharatpur is the tourism minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, while Bhanvar Jitendra Singh of Alwar is a senior Congress leader close to the Gandhi family. Now among the prominent former royal families, only the former royals of Jodhpur are away from the active politics in Rajasthan.