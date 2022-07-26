Rajasthan: Now, Ashok Gehlot loyalists also voicing displeasure | Photo: PTI

Everything is not going well in the Congress government of Rajasthan. The rhetoric of MLAs and ministers supporting the former deputy CM Sachin Pilot's camp against their government often comes to the fore. Meanwhile, the MLAs who supported the government during the crisis have now also started showing displeasure.



These are the MLAs who have come from BSP in Congress and have always stood firm with Gehlot, though four of them have got posts in the government two are still waiting.



"On my behest, the MLAs joined the Congress from BSP, because I been a minister in the last tenure of Congress. Last time out of 6 MLAs who joined Congress from BSP, 3 were made Parliamentary Secretaries and 3 became ministers. This time also it was expected that all six will be adjusted and the commitment made to us to support the government would be fulfilled, but two of our colleagues have not got any post in the government," said Rajendra Gudha, a state minister in the government who is leading these six MLAs.



Apart from this, these MLAs are now worried about their tickets as they fought the last election on the ticket of BSP and now want to contest from Congress.



Gudha said, "At the time of Rajya Sabha elections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala had committed to us that they would introduce us to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and ensure our tickets for the next elections. But this commitment has also not been fulfilled due to which the distrust in our colleagues is increasing and if these commitments are not fulfilled, then we will also have to rethink about the support given to the government." "Now because the elections are coming, we want that things should be clear about the tickets," added Gudha.



The sources in the party said that these MLAs are of no use to the Congress government now as the party has an absolute majority of its own in the house and more than 10 independents are loyal to Gehlot, so as long as there is no rebel act within the Congress, there is no threat to Gehlot. These MLAs understand it very well so this displeasure can be seen as a pressures building exercise.