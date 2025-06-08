 Rajasthan News: Gurjar Protesters Block Delhi-Mumbai Rail Track After Mahapanchayat In Bharatpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan News: Gurjar Protesters Block Delhi-Mumbai Rail Track After Mahapanchayat In Bharatpur

Rajasthan News: Gurjar Protesters Block Delhi-Mumbai Rail Track After Mahapanchayat In Bharatpur

Although the Mahapanchayat ended with accepting the proposed draft sent by the state government on the demands of the community, but soon after this, the situation changed, and a mob led by some youth reached the nearby Delhi-Mumbai railway track, stopped a passenger train and removed the fishplates of the track.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, June 08, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Jaipur: The Gurjar community in Rajasthan blocked the Delhi-Mumbai railway track for almost two hours after the Mahapanchayat of the community called by the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti at Pilupura in Bharatpur on Sunday.

Although the Mahapanchayat ended with accepting the proposed draft sent by the state government on the demands of the community, but soon after this, the situation changed, and a mob led by some youth reached the nearby Delhi-Mumbai railway track, stopped a passenger train and removed the fishplates of the track. The youth leading the mob were not ready to accept the proposed draft, however, after a meeting with the officials, the protesters cleared the track around 6.30 pm.

The Mahapanchayat was called by Vijay Bainsla, son of late Kirori Singh Bainsla who led the Gurjar reservation movement for years.

Read Also
Rajasthan's Wild Aak Plant Turns Into Source Of Income Through Fabric Innovation
article-image

This time the agitation was called to demand the inclusion of five percent reservation to the Most Backward Classes,(MBC) in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution and to clear some other issues pending with the government.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content

The proposed draft sent by the government on the demands was accepted and Vijay Bainsla announced that the draft sent by the state government is positive, and an agreement has been reached on 7 demands. He said that the government will prepare a proposal and send it to the center, so that 5% MBC reservation can be included in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. After this announcement, the Mahapanchayat was declared to be ended.

Read Also
Rajasthan Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot & Sachin Pilot Reunite After 7 Years, Share Cordial Moment In Jaipur
article-image

But some youths, refused to accept the draft and reached the Delhi-Mumbai railway line. These youths removed the fishplate of the railway track, stopped the train going from Bhiwadi to Sawai Madhopur and also pelted stones at the train engine. The track remained blocked for almost two hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...