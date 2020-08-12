Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas appears at ED's office in money laundering case

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariya appeared at the regional office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday after he and his family members received a notice to appear before the agency.

The notices have been issued to Khachariyavasm, his father Lakshman Singh, his brother Karan Singh and business partner Dayal Singh. The notices were issued last week and they had been asked to appear before the agency.

The matter is related to the sale and purchase of land close to the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan. It is alleged in the notice that the minister’s family worked as agents for PACL Company and was involved in the sale and purchase of lands near the border. The notice is related to the laundering of money.

ED had begun an investigation in the matter over four years ago.

Speaking to the media Khachariyawas said, “This is a misuse of central agencies. Notices have been issued to even chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother. These are old issues. What is the urgency to investigate these cases that are more than ten years old at this point in time. My brother is admitted in the hospital. I have come to face the questioning. I belong to a family that has established a lot of landmarks in the political history of the state, it is shameful that we are being investigated.”

Khachariyawas’s father Lakshman Singh is the brother of BJP stalwart Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.