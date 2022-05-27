Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna asks CM Gehlot to relieve him from his post amid anger against state bureaucracy

Jaipur: A minister in Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet has asked him to relieve from the ministerial post. Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna asked the CM to give all the departments to Kuldeep Ranka, the Principal Secretary to Gehlot.

Chandna is the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Disaster Management and Relief in Rajasthan.

"Honourable Chief Minister, I have a personal request to you, that by freeing me from this cruel ministerial post, the charge of all my departments should be given to Kuldeep Ranka ji, because anyway he is the minister of all the departments. Thank you," Chandna tweeted in Hindi.

The complaint comes days after Rajasthan tribal leader and MLA Ganesh Ghogra had a row with the state bureaucracy over land deed distribution.

Ghogra, the state's Youth Congress chief who represents Dungarpur in the assembly, resigned on May 18 saying that despite being an MLA of the ruling party, he is being ignored.

Minutes after Chandna's tweet, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia took a swipe at the Congress leader, alluding to the assembly elections scheduled in late 2023.

"The ship is sinking...The trends for 2023 have started arriving," Mr Poonia tweeted in Hindi.

