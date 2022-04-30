Rajasthan man gets wife gang-raped by relatives; films video for dowry

In a shocking incident, a man from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur allegedly made his relatives gang rape his wife after her family failed to pay him a dowry of Rs 1.5 lakh.

As per reports from India Today, the man filmed a video of the incident and uploaded it on Youtube.

As per the report the husband said that he would get the dowry money by uploading herr video on Youtube.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government was committed to the safety and security of women.

Gehlot said his government had launched several initiatives in the state to ensure women’s safety and security: Compulsory registration of FIR on every crime, setting up of a separate cell led by the additional superintendent of the district to investigate crimes against women, increase in the number of forensic laboratories and appointment of legal officers are among these measures, he pointed out.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:10 AM IST