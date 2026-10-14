Rajasthan Man Allegedly Runs Over Son, Daughter-In-Law After Dispute Over Panchayat Elections; Both Killed | X & Representational Image

Jaipur: Following a dispute over insistence on contesting the ongoing panchayat elections in Rajasthan, a 62-year-old man allegedly ran over his son and daughter-in-law with a vehicle, killing both.

The incident took place late at night in Changoi village under the Taranagar police station area of Churu district. The accused, identified as Ramchandra, has been detained by the police.

Dispute over panchayat elections

According to Taranagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Rohit Sankhla, a dispute had broken out between Ramchandra and his son, Ravindra, over the father’s decision to contest the panchayat elections. Ravindra was reportedly opposed to the move, leading to an argument between the two.

Following the altercation, Ravindra left home late at night and went towards a nearby weighbridge. His wife, Mahindra, went out to persuade him to return.

पंचायत चुनाव की दावेदारी बनी विवाद की वजह? चूरू में पिता पर बेटे और बहू को गाड़ी से कुच*लकर मा**रने का आरोप #ChuruNews #RajasthanNews #Taranagar #ChangoaiVillage #CrimeNews #DoubleMurder #RajasthanCrime https://t.co/j8GXIpYmsI — The chanakya tv rajasthan (@tv_chanaky5736) October 14, 2026

Father allegedly runs over couple

Police said Ramchandra allegedly drove his vehicle into the couple and ran them over, killing both. Ravindra's father-in-law has registered a case of murder against Ramchandra.

Police probe earlier family disputes

Taranagar Station House Officer Pushpendra Singh confirmed that the accused had been detained, and the investigation has revealed indications of earlier domestic disputes between the father and son, apart from the disagreement over the panchayat elections.

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Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and will initiate further action based on the findings.

Couple leaves behind young daughter

Ravindra was Ramchandra’s only child, who married Mahindra around 13 years ago, and the couple has a 10-year-old daughter.