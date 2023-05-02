 Rajasthan: Mali community calls off quota agitation, Jaipur-Agra National Highway clear after 12 days
Rajasthan: Mali community calls off quota agitation, Jaipur-Agra National Highway clear after 12 days

The National Highway was closed for 12 days due to this reservation movement.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Jaipur : The Mali- Saini community protesting for a 12 percent reservation has postponed their agitation on Tuesday after talks with the state government and OBC commission.

NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) cleared the Jaipur-Agra National Highway-21 after the announcement of community leaders to end the agitation for now. 

Earlier, after reaching Arora, the site of agitation in Nadbai tehsil of Bharatpur district around noon, the convenor of Phule Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Murari Lal Saini said that talks were held with the OBC commission on Monday. 

"It was decided in the meeting that collectors will conduct a survey of the socio-economic survey of Mali-Saini community in their districts and send the report in ten days to the OBC Commission and the commission after examining the reports will send its recommendations to the government," said Saini adding that If it is delayed, we will again agitate on a wider scale.

article-image

