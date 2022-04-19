Rajasthan makes licences mandatory for keeping cows at home in urban areas

The Rajasthan government has announced that a yearly license and a 100 square yard will now be mandatory for keeping cows or buffalos at homes that fall in the urban areas of the state.

The state government further said that a penalty of up to Rs 10,000 will be imposed on the owners if the animals are found straying. The rules will not apply to registered Gaushalas.

The new norms will be implemented in all areas under municipal corporations and councils. The license will be cancelled if the number of cattle is more than a cow or buffalo and calf. The animals would need to be tagged with the name and number of the owner.

To get a license the applicant has to submit the details of the space where the cattle will be kept. The applicant has to ensure proper sanitation. The cattle owner will have to dispose of cow dung outside the municipal area every 10 days. On the violation of norms for sanitation, A fine of Rs5,000 will be imposed on the owner.

No commercial activity like the sale of milk and its products will be allowed, though will be allowed to make earthworm manure from cow dung. One has to pay Rs 1,000 as the annual license fee. Educational, religious, and other institutes working in the public interest will have to pay half the sum.

Apart from this, the sale of fodder for cattle will not be allowed without a permit in public places. A fine of Rs 500 will be slapped on unauthorised sale.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:15 PM IST