Rajasthan: Maharawal Brij Raj Singh, of Jaisalmer royal family, passes away

Maharawal Brij Raj Singh of the erstwhile Jaisalmer royal family passed away at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Monday.

Singh, 52, was unwell since the past few weeks.

He is survived by his wife Raseshwari Rajya Lakshmi who belongs to the royal family of Nepal and two sons, Chaitanya Raj Singh Bhati and Janmejaya Raj Singh Bhati

A pall of glom descended in Jaisalmer on news of the former ruler’s passing. The flag was flown at half-mast at the Sonar fort where the royal family resides.

Singh was admitted to a private hospital in Jodhpur on December 15 after he complained of pain in his stomach. After examining him doctors found his liver to be diseased and advised him to get a liver transplant. He was then flown in an air ambulance to Medanta hospital on December 17 where he was undergoing treatment.

As news of Singh’s demise became public, social media was flooded with posts from friends and admirers mourning the loss of the erstwhile ruler of Jaisalmer.

Singh was born on November 13, 1968 and he got married to Raseshwari Rajya Lakshmi on January 28, 1993.