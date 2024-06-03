Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After Double Ducks, Reprieve For Congress In State

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll: 'PM Modi’s Psychological Games Won't Influence Final Results', Says Congress | Representational Image

Exit polls have predicted a loss of 2 to 5 seats for BJP in Rajasthan. However, Congress, which had lost all seats in last two LS elections, may get anything between 2 and 4 seats. The exit polls data

doesn’t mention a clean sweep for the saffron might for the third consecutive time.

According to the data released by India Today Axis My India, NDA (BJP Plus) is projected to win 16-19 seats in Rajasthan, while INDIA is projected to win 5-7 seats. At the same time, Times Now ETG has predicted NDA to win 18 seats and INDIA to win 7 seats in Rajasthan.

News 24 Today’s Chanakya has predicted NDA will win 22 seats and INDIA will win on 3 seats.

QUOTA CATAPULT FOR CONGRESS?

Political experts believe exit polls may be an outcome of caste-based politics in some seats of east and northwest Rajasthan where BJP had to face the issue of reservation raised by the Opposition.

Responding to the exit polls, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said BJP will win all the 25 seats in Rajasthan for the third time. He said, “People of the country know Modiji does whatever he says and says whatever he does. People have this faith. Based on this confidence, I can say on June 4, our party will win more than 400 seats.”

CONFIDENT CM

While former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and said exit polls’ are the result of PM’s threat. “The PM’s ‘threatening rhetoric’ in rallies two days ago has impacted the exit polls’ outcome. We wish in public interest the exit polls’ results are wrong like it happened in 2004,” he said.