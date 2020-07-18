Rajasthan: Local party extends support, two MLAs join Gehlot camp

Adding to the numbers of the Ashok Gehlot camp, two MLAs of the Bhil Tribal Party have extended their support to the government. The MLAs visited Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel, where Congress legislators have been put up, to convey their stand.

The BTP had demanded that the government accept its 9-point charter, including irrigation, medical facilities and development issues. BTP MLA Ramprasad Dhindor said, “We are with the government. We gave our demands and the government has accepted them.”

His colleague Rajkumar Roat said, “We do not want to topple a democratically elected government. First we had no assurance from the government, but today they have agreed to our demands about development and we are with them.” BTP had earlier asked its MLAs to stay neutral.

Meanwhile, an eight-member team, headed by Jaipur CID SP Vikas Sharma of Criminal has been constituted to investigate the matter related to Rajasthan political crisis registered by the Special Operations Group (SOG).

On Friday, two FIRs were registered by the SOG based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which Congress purportedly had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Gehlot government.

A city court also remanded Sanjay Jain, arrested for his role in the alleged horse-trading, was remanded in the custody of the SOG for four days.