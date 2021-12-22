Rajasthan local body elections: Congress, BJP satisfied with results

Both the Congress and the BJP on Tuesday appeared to be happy with the Panchayati Raj election results in four districts of Rajasthan.

"The Panchayati Raj election results of the 4 districts have been encouraging for us. The Congress is going to make headway in over 20 Panchayat Samitis out of the 30. This victory is a win for the faith of the people in the good governance of the Congress. For this, we thank and congratulate all the voters and party workers,” Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said.

Results of the Zila Parishad elections were also declared by the SEC. The Congress secured 62 seats and the BJP registered victories on 36 seats. The Independents bagged 5 seats, while the CPI(M) and BSP claimed 2 and one seat respectively.

The local body polls were conducted in three different phases, in which 2,251 candidates were in the fray. Out of that, 1,946 candidates competed the Panchayat Samiti elections and 305 contested for the posts of Zilla Parishad members.

"This is a stupendous performance for any opposition party in the Panchayat Raj elections in the history of Rajasthan. This was a big lesson taught by the voters to the anti-people Congress government. Seventeen district heads out of 33 in the state are from the BJP. Now, with two boards being formed in the Kota division, BJP will have 19 district heads,” state BJP chief Satish Poonia said.

"Till now, results in all the phases of the Panchayati Raj elections have been against the ruling Congress government. In the Panchayat Samiti results also, the number of BJP and Independent members is more than those of the Congress. It is clear that the people have given mandate against the Congress government,” Poonia added.

With Agency Inputs

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:51 PM IST