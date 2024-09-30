 Rajasthan: Leopard Kills Priest In Udaipur, 7 Killed In Attacks In Past 11 Days
Rajasthan: Leopard Kills Priest In Udaipur, 7 Killed In Attacks In Past 11 Days

The body of the priest was found in the forest 150 meters away from the temple. Until now 7 people have died in leopard attacks in Udaipur; however, the forest department is yet to identify the leopard behind the attacks.

Manish Godha Monday, September 30, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Leopard Kills Priest In Udaipur | Representational Image

Jaipur: A Leopard has killed a priest in Gogunda, Udaipur late on Sunday night. The body of the priest was found in the forest 150 meters away from the temple. Until now 7 people have died in leopard attacks in Udaipur; however, the forest department is yet to identify the leopard behind the attacks.

The deceased has been identified as Priest Vishnu Giri (65) who used to offer prayers in the Hanuman temple in Guda village. The incident came to light when people came to fill water from the tank near the temple on Monday morning and saw blood scattered there.

People searched for the priest and found the dead body in the forest. One hand of the priest was missing, and part of his neck and chest were also eaten away. On information, police, and forest department teams reached the spot and installed a cage to catch the leopard.

As per reports seven people have been killed in Leopard attacks in the last 11 days in the area and four leopards have been caught, but until now it is not known whether the attacks are being carried out by the same leopard or there are different leopards?

District Forest Officer Ajay Chittaura said that four leopards have been caught so far from Gogunda and have been kept under the observation of veterinary doctors in the Biological Park of Udaipur. Samples have been taken from the bodies of all four and have been sent to the lab in Dehradun for testing. Only after the report comes, it will be confirmed which of these leopards has done attacks.

Udaipur MP Mannalal Rawat hold a meeting with the Forest Department and Police Administration on Sunday regarding the attacks and decide to release deer, rabbits and other animals to improve the prey base in the forest Gogunda and Jhadol.

