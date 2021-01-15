Rajasthan: Konark Corps organises 'Vijay Run' marathon on Army Day

Jaipur: The Konark Corps of the Indian Army organized marathons in Rajasthan under the banner of ‘Vijay Run’ on the occasion of Army Day on Friday.

The Vijay Run was spread across multiple locations to commemorate the Golden Jubilee year celebrations of the Indian Armed Force’s resounding victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, according to a press release from the army.

At Jaislmer, the Vijay Run was flagged off by film actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon who are shooting in the city for their upcoming film ‘Bachchan Pandey’.

At the Niwaru military station in Jaipur, a half marathon was organized on the occasion. It was flagged off by veteran Major General RS Shekhawat.

The event saw participation of 150 soldiers, 40 ladies and 30 children alongwith Veterans who had participated in 1971 ops and also in various international meets including Olympics and been conferred with the Padam Shri and Arjuna Award, the release stated.

Brig RS Chandel, Commander, Laungewala Brigade conveyed his compliments to the participants and audience for their zeal and enthusiasm. He highlighted the stellar role played by Indian Armed Forces in 1971 war with Pakistan. He said that we as a nation are proud of our great Indian Army and hold it in high esteem. He also paid tribute to all the martyrs who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

In Jodhpur, a half marathon of 21 km, a 10 km run and 5 km run were organized and saw enthusiastic participation from service personnel, Para Military Forces, families and civilians. A total of 450 enthusiastic runners from different age groups and genders participated in the “Vijay Run” to celebrate the event.

All the events were conducted inside the premises of Jodhpur Military Station observing due COVID protocols. The winners under all categories were awarded by Lieutenant General Anil Puri, General Officer Commanding, Konark Corps, the release said.