Rajasthan: Jodhpur Woman Dies Due To Congo Fever In Ahmedabad

Jaipur: A woman from Jodhpur died of Congo Fever in Ahmedabad where she was under treatment in a hospital. The health department team reached the woman's village and conducted a survey after the confirmed report of death due to Congo Fever.

The deceased woman was from Nandara Kalan village of Banar area of ​​Jodhpur. The team took blood samples of family members as well as people living in the nearby areas. Deputy Chief Madical and Health Officer (CM&HO) of Jodhpur Dr Pritam Singh said that the woman aged 51 years was admitted to a private hospital on October 3, from where she was referred to MDM Hospital in Jodhpur.

When the woman's health deteriorated, she was referred to Sterling Hospital in Ahmedabad, where she died on the morning of October 8th. The hospital had sent the woman's blood samples to Pune for testing that confirmed the death due to Congo Fever.

“The medical team was alerted as soon as we got the report. The teams were sent to Nandada village on Wednesday morning. A survey has been conducted in the entire village. Furthermore, samples of all the family members of the woman have been taken," said the CMHO. The Officials said that the woman suffering from Congo fever was associated with animal husbandry. Contact with animals increases the risk of Congo fever.