Rajasthan: Jodhpur cylinder blast death toll reaches 22, eight people in critical condition

ANI

Jaipur: The death toll in the gas cylinder blast in Jodhpur has reached 22. Four died on Tuesday morning including the groom's father, while on Monday, 6 people died including the groom's mother. Those who died had more than 50 per cent burns. Eight people are still in the ICU in critical condition.

A counselling room has been set up in the hospital for the relatives of the patients as 10 deaths in 24 hours have shaken everyone.

The staff of the hospital will give complete information about the treatment of the patients.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajshree Bohra said that since the incident, the team of plastic surgeons and other doctors are trying their best to treat the injured.

Notably, the incident of the gas cylinder blast happened 5 days ago in Bhangra village of Shergarh block of Jodhpur during a wedding function.

Two children were killed on the spot while 54 were admitted to the hospital after the incident. Out of these 20 people have died.