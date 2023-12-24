Rajasthan: Is Sachin Pilot Out Of The Race For Leader Of Opposition?

Sachin Pilot | File

With former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's placement in the National Alliance Committee and Sachin Pilot as the in-charge of Chhattisgarh, the political corridors in Rajasthan are abuzz with the question that who will be the leader of opposition in the state as both the leaders have been given responsibilities out of Rajasthan.

New responsibilities in Congres are being seen as an effort to strengthen the party for the Lok Sabha elections, but it is affecting the internal political scene of Rajasthan Congress where the leader of the opposition is yet to be decided.

Disappointment among Sachin Pilot's loyalists

Supporters of both Gehlot and Pilot are considering the new responsibilities important for their leaders however there is some disappointment among Pilot loyalists who were expecting the post of leader of the opposition for him.

"New responsibility is important and challenging for Sachin Pilot in the national context but after the defeat in the assembly election, the party should think of generational change in the leadership in Rajasthan and Sachin Pilot is the best option available for this. Sending him Chattisgarh is not a good idea for Rajasthan Congress," said a Pilot loyalist on the condition of anonymity.

It is believed that by making him general secretary in-charge of Chattisgarh, the party is sending Pilot away from Rajasthan for the time being and the decision is somewhere has been taken looking at the ongoing conflict between Gehlot and Sachin.

Party likely to go with Gehlot faction supporter

After the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Rajasthan, when central observers Bhupendra Hooda and Mukul Wasnik polled the MLAs about the Leader of Opposition, according to sources, the names of tribal leader Mahendrajit Singh Malviya and former minister Shanti Dhariwal were put forward from the Gehlot faction and it seems that party may go with Gehlot faction as the tribal face of Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya on the post of leader of opposition suits the caste equation.

Sources in the party said that new appointments hint that the the party wants to avoid any kind of tussle before the Loksabha elections in Rajasthan and this seems the best way out for the party. "It looks that Sachin will take over in Rajasthan but after the Loksabha elections as for the movement these elections are more important for a party than Rajasthan," said the same Pilot loyalist.