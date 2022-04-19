Rajasthan: IAF chopper deployed to douse wildfire in Sajjangarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Udaipur

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers were called in Monday after the authorities had sought the help of the Indian Army to take control of the situation and douse the fire forest fire in Udaipur's Sajjangarh sanctuary which has been burning for the last 34 hours.

On Monday evening, on the initiative of district Collector Tarachand Meena, an Air Force helicopter arrived from Phalodi, Jodhpur, which sprayed water in the forest. At the same time, more than dozens of firefighters including three fire brigades also reached the spot.

"It broke out in nearby hills last evening & was controlled by forest dept but spread rapidly in the morning due to winds. Fire services called to control fire manually," ANI quoted Meena as saying.

The IAF choppers reached the spot Monday when the fire started to spread towards the Badi lakeside. In the evening, the helicopter made two sorties and sprinkled water on the fire at remote and high locations.

The wildfire that began Sunday has engulfed a major portion of the hill of the Sajjangarh sanctuary.

Giving information about the incident, DFO Udaipur Ajit Uchit, the fire engulfed almost 200 acres of forest land. The district administration and forest officials held a discussion with Brigadier S. Ramakrishna, who assured all necessary support to the administration for bringing the fire under control.

Reportedly, more than 90 per cent of the fire has been brought under control.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 04:57 PM IST