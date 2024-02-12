Rajasthan Horror: Medical Student Gang-Raped In Jaipur Village's Cafe; 5 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained

Representative image |

Rajasthan: The Jaipur (Rural) police arrested five men and detained a minor on Feb 9 in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman inside a cafe last month.

According to SP Jaipur (Rural) Shantanu Kumar Singh, the victim filed an FIR at the Manoharpur police station, alleging that she was gang-raped by six individuals inside a cafe on January 9. She had initially gone to buy jewellery with a friend before visiting the cafe.

Special Police Team Formed To Nab Accused

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the police mobilised a team of 20 personnel to conduct thorough investigations, including examining the crime scene, reviewing nearby highways and analyzing footage from over 200 CCTVs.

After a thorough probe in the case, the police arrested five suspects identified as Sachin Gurjar (19), Sanjay Gurjar (22), Lokesh (20), Rohitash Lal (25), and Om Prakash (24). Additionally, a minor was detained pending verification of age.

The investigation revealed that the alleged assault occurred in the basement of the cafe, adding to the severity of the crime.

Victim's Background Under Scrutiny

Despite initial claims of being a student at a private medical university, authorities were unable to confirm her enrollment. The victim, reportedly from a nearby town, had limited contact with her family, complicating the verification process.

Reports suggested that the victim delayed filing the FIR out of fear of the suspects. However, she eventually approached the police, prompting swift action and the arrests in the case.

While the motive behind the delay in reporting the incident is under scrutiny, police officials are diligently working to verify the victim's background and gather evidence to ensure justice is served in this distressing case.