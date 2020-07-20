Rajasthan HC to continue hearing on Pilot’s petition today

Jaipur: All eyes were on the Rajasthan HC where a judgment was expected to be delivered on the plea by former deputy CM and PCC chief of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs challenging the disqualification notice by the Assembly Speaker.

The hearing, however, remai­ned inconclusive on Monday and is likely to be concluded on Tuesday. It is believed the court would pronounce an order before the deadline set by the Speaker to the MLAs to reply to his notice. He has given them till 5.30 pm. The plea is being heard by a bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta.

Counsel for the Speaker, Abhi­shek Singhvi argued the plea is premature as no decision has been taken on the disqualifi­ca­tion of the MLAs and there is no scope of interference by HC over a disqualification notice. The grounds under which the notice can be challenged have not be­en mentioned in the plea. Coun­sel for Pilot and others, Harish Salve’s rebuttal mention­ed it was an infringement of freedom of speech.