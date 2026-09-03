Rajasthan HC Row Escalates: Acting CJ Sharma Denies Justice Mehta’s Charges As 'Baseless' & 'Vindictive' | Representational Image

Breaking silence on the recent charges leveled by Supreme Court Judge Justice Sandeep Mehta, the Rajasthan High Court Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has publicly denied all allegations, calling them “baseless,” “false,” and driven by personal animosity.

In his first response days after the controversy, ACJ Sharma said that he has submitted a detailed, evidence-backed rebuttal to CJI Surya Kant. The ACJ has urged the media, lawyers, and others to remain patient until the CJI's decision.

“In light of the recent developments in the media and social media, I would like to clarify that I deny all these allegations. They are baseless and have been leveled by the Honorable Judge out of vindictiveness,” said ACJ in his statement.

He said, “I have submitted my submission to the Honorable Chief Justice, Mr. Surya Kant. I have refuted, with evidence, the baseless, false, and unfounded allegations leveled by the Honorable Sandeep Mehta and the letters he has written.”

Expressing faith in the Indian judicial system, ACJ Sharma said that he would personally present his case to the media once the CJI gives him the permission to do so.

This high-level controversy had erupted following three letters by Supreme Court Justice Sandeep Mehta to Chief Justice Surya Kant demanding the removal of Saniv Prakash Sharma, accusing him of abusing his authority.

Justice Mehta leveled multiple serious charges in his letters to the CJI. He blamed Sharma for corruption, nepotism, favoritism, and poor administration. Sharma also abused his bench-allocation authority by steering specific lawsuits to his personal courtroom to assist “rich and influential” litigants, Mehta said.

Mehta targeted internal court administration as well. He flagged issues surrounding operations at the principal seat in Jodhpur alongside a three-day Jaipur conference. Such managerial steps under Sharma cast serious doubt over the high court, Mehta said.

Demanding the appointment of a permanent Chief Justice in Rajasthan, Justice Mehta wrote to the CJI that the continued neglect of the idea of ​​appointing a permanent judge is completely against the interests of the institution.

Following Justice Mehta's letter, lawyers from the Jodhpur and Jaipur High Courts protested against the acting chief justice.However, following the controversy, the Supreme Court Collegium on August 31 recommended Chhattisgarh judge Sanjay K. Aggarwal as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. Upon his swearing-in, Justice SP Sharma will no longer be the acting judge. His appointment order is likely to be issued from Rashtrapati Bhavan within a day or two, subject to the central government's approval.