Rajasthan govt to come up with separate budget and a power company for agricultural sector

The Rajasthan government is eyeing the big vote bank of farmers and coming up with a separate budget and a power company for agriculture in the budget session of the assembly.

“Our government has taken a historic decision of bringing a separate agriculture budget for the first time, through which necessary provisions will be made for the prosperity of the farmers and cattle raisers,” said CM Ashok Gehlot in a recent pre-budget discussion with farmers.

The agriculture budget will be presented with the budget of the state and all provisions related to agriculture, agriculture marketing, horticulture, dairy, animal husbandry and other allied sectors of agriculture will now be a part of this budget.

Besides this, the government is also planning a separate power company for agriculture. Gehlot said that it will be our endeavour to make a separate power company for the agriculture sector.

“Government is aware of the hardships faced by the farmers by waking up the entire night to irrigate the fields. It will be our effort to provide electricity to all the farmers of the entire state to irrigate their fields during the day before March 2023 by developing a transmission system and ensuring adequate availability of electricity,” said Gehlot in the discussion.

The decision of the government is being taken as an exercise to woo the farmers and take advantage of their annoyance with the BJP led central government on the issue of farm bills.

It is to mention here that the farmers of the north-eastern belt of Rajasthan near Punjab and Haryana had run a parallel agitation in support of agitating farmers on the Delhi border and their resentment came out in recently held Zila Parishad elections of Shri Ganganagar where BJP had to face a miserable defeat.

Notably, Rajasthan is one of the states that had introduced the farmer bills to bypass the farmer bills of the central government last year, though the bills were not cleared by the governed and are still pending.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:05 PM IST