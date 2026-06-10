Rajasthan Govt Organises Statewide Temple Prayers To Mark Centre's 12 Years In Power | X @BhajanlalBjp



To mark the 12th anniversary of the central government, the Devsthan department of Rajasthan government organised special Puja and Anushthan in temples across the state. CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, all the ministers and BJP MLAs, and party workers participated in these events.

The Devsthan department, which has over 50 thousand temples under its jurisdiction across the state and outside, issued an order to all the district collectors to hold special Puja and Anushthan under their supervision on June 10th.

Although the said order had no mention of the 12th anniversary of the central government or any other reason behind holding special prayers, the Devsthan minister, Joraram Kumavat, clearly stated that this special initiative is being undertaken to commemorate the 12 glorious years of the central government dedicated to service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor.

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The administrative officials at the local level were entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing these events.

Following the order, special arrangements were made in the temples across the state, and public representatives and workers of the BJP attended the Puja and Anushthan.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that this event is not merely a matter of religious faith but a means to transform the resolve for nation-building and a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) into a mass movement.