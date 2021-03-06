Rajasthan govt makes COVID-19 negative report mandatory for travellers from 'these' four states

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has made it mandatory for people travelling from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to Rajasthan to get a Covid-19 negative report.

The decision was taken at a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The decision was taken in view of the rising Covid cases in these four neighbouring states.

It was also decided at the meeting that Anganwadi centres and schools for students up to Class 5 will remain closed till March 31, an official statement said.

Rajasthan has also seen a rise in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. On Saturday, 233 cases were reported, taking the total Covid tally in the state to 3,21,356. The total deaths stand at 2789 and the active cases are 1703.

The statement said that people coming from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat would have to furnish a negative report from an RT-PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to entering Rajasthan.

At the meeting, Gehlot expressed concern about the increasing cases and as people were becoming negligent in following Covid protocols.

He directed officials from the local self government and department of information and public relations to again step up the campaign to create awareness about coronavirus and for people to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Gehlot reviewed the vaccination drive in the state and said though the drive is progressing well, it needs to be accelerated. He asked officials to motivate those who are eligible to take the vaccine to take it. He said officials should spread the message that the vaccines are safe.