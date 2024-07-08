 Rajasthan Govt Imposes ₹ 1,000 Fine For Misuse Of Drinking Water In New Order
Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
Rajasthan Govt Imposes ₹ 1,000 Fine For Misuse Of Drinking Water In New Order

Parched Rajasthan has come up with a stringent order on the misuse of drinking water. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on misuse of such water. The Water Supply department has issued orders regarding this, which have come into effect from Monday.  Under the new orders, use of drinking water for any purpose other than domestic use will not be allowed. This water could not be used for car washing, building construction, marriage gardens and commercial purposes.

The order provides that even leakage from water taps inside the house or water used for washing of vehicles would be fined up to Rs 1,000. Even after this, if wastage of water is not stopped, a fine of up to Rs 50 can be imposed every day. 

The order puts a ban on using the water of domestic connection for private swimming pools, building construction, restaurants, hotels, marriage gardens, schools, public fountains, clubhouses, cinema houses, boarding houses and other commercial activities.

To monitor the proper use of drinking water, the administrative secretary of the department Dr. Samit Sharma has directed the officials to go in field and check houses under their jurisdiction every day. 

Sharma said that domestic water is being misused in many ways. It is the responsibility of the department to stop this. A campaign will be launched to stop misuse of water, under which people across the state who are using domestic water for commercial activities will be fined by issuing a notice under the Rajasthan Water Supply and Sewerage Corporation Act. In case of violation, even after the fine, the water connection will be disconnected.

