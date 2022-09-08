Rajasthan govt forms Anti-Narcotics Task Force & Unit to tackle drug menace

Drugs (Representative Photo) | Pixabay

The increase in the number of cases of drug trafficking and drug abuse are suggesting that the desert state is now turning into ‘Udta Rajasthan’.

There is an increase of more than 63 per cent in the number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) act in the state till July of this year compared to 2020.

Looking at the situation, the Rajasthan government has now constituted the "Drug-Free Rajasthan Directorate/Commissionerate", the "Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), and the "Anti Narcotics Unit (ANU)" in the state.

"These bodies will work for the prevention of drug abuse, rehabilitation of drug victims and spreading public awareness in the state," said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who approved the proposals to form these bodies.

According to the proposal Directorate of Drug-Free Rajasthan/Commissionerate is being formed for eliminating the growing problem of drug addiction in the state. The Commissioner will be the ex-officio Government Secretary of the Home department while representatives of voluntary organizations working in this field and psychiatrists, psychologists etc. will be appointed as members.



An Anti-Narcotics Task Force has also been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Home. The task force will ensure the implementation of the decisions of various meetings. Coordinate with various departments, government agencies and police units for developing strategies, measures and various methods for enforcement of laws against drug trafficking, prevention of abuse, rehabilitation of victims and spreading awareness.



This force will ensure that legal action is taken against the police, health and other departmental officers found indulging in drug smuggling. Along with this, after assessing the data related to drug abuse by various departments, it will recommend to the state government necessary policy changes.

In addition to this, an Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) is also being constituted under the chairmanship of the Inspector General of Police in the Special Operation Group of Police for the prevention of narcotic drugs and narcotics. It will mainly work as an Anti-Narcotics Enforcement agency.

It is to mention here that the number of NDPS Act cases is increasing in Rajasthan and districts like Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Alwar, and Jaipur are becoming centres of drug trafficking and drug addiction.

According to the crime report of Rajasthan police, the NDPS cases have increased rapidly in the last three years. In the year 2020, a total of 1543 cases were registered under the NDPS act, which reached 1898 in 2021 and in the current year 2516 cases have been registered till July which is an increase of 63 per cent.