Rajasthan government to regularise 1.10 lakh contractual workers

Jaipur: Heading towards the election year and facing internal conflicts within the Congress party, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is now busy fulfilling the promises made in the election manifesto of the party.

Gehlot on Saturday approved the proposal to implement 'Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Post Rules, 2022' in the State. These rules will apply to contractual workers in various departments of the State. The decision will benefit over 1.10 lakh contractual workers, who will be brought under the purview of these rules.

These contractual workers played an important role in the implementation of various welfare and social security schemes of the Central and State government, but their social security needs were not taken care of.

These workers were demanding for a long time that they be regularised. Congress promised this in its election manifesto, and a cabinet sub-committee was formed to frame the rules for this.

The committee, headed by education minister BD Kalla, submitted its report a few days ago and now, the government has implemented the rules framed based on this report.

With this decision, just over 1.1 lakh contractual workers, including 41,423 teachers, para teachers, gram panchayat assistants and English medium teachers, 18,326 workers of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department, including Rajivika and MNREGA, 5,697 Madarsa para teachers, and 44,833 contractual workers of Medical & Health Department and Medical Education Department, will benefit.

As per the release of the government, the implementation of Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Post Rules, 2022, will ensure transparency in the recruitment of contractual workers and reservations will also be taken care of.

Along with this, contractual workers completing 5 years of service will be confirmed after the screening, if the posts are regularised.

The honorarium of these contractual workers has been fixed by considering their equivalent permanent post apart from the provision of special pay protection. On being regularised, workers will be given Old Pension Scheme benefits as well.

Gehlot had announced the creation of a department-wise cadre of contractual workers in the last year’s Budget, and announced a 20 per cent hike in their honorarium in the current year’s Budget.

CM Gehlot congratulated all the contractual workers and their families who have benefited from this decision and wished them a bright future.