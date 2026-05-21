Rajasthan Government Orders Daily Fuel Stock Disclosure Amid Petrol Pump Shortages | File

Jaipur: Amid the ongoing fuel crisis and reports of petrol pumps going dry in Rajasthan, the state government has directed the oil companies operating in the state to release data regarding the district-wise availability and distribution of petrol, diesel, and LPG on a daily basis.

The chief secretary of the state, V. Srinivas, has said that the available stock and distribution mechanisms of the fuel at the district level would be reviewed daily.

“Oil and gas companies will have to release daily data regarding the district-wise availability and distribution of petrol, diesel, and LPG. The available stock and distribution mechanisms at the district level would be reviewed daily to prevent the rumors or situations involving artificial shortages,” said the chief secretary in the meeting with oil companies.

There was a situation of panic buying of fuel in the state for the past 3-4 days as some petrol pumps put up notices of limited availability of petrol and diesel while some went dry in cities like Jaipur and Jodhpur.

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The chief secretary claimed that adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG are available in the state, and there is no need for the public to engage in unnecessary panic buying.

He affirmed that the situation across the state remains completely under control and directions have been issued to maintain strict vigilance over the bulk, open-market sale of petrol and diesel in drums. He stated that the monitoring mechanism would be further strengthened to curb the illegal sale of fuel and prevent potential leakages.