Rajasthan: Girl born after 35 years in family, father hires chopper to bring baby girl home

Rajasthan is usually associated with cases of female infanticide. But in a happy turn of events, a farmer in Rajasthan celebrated the birth of his baby daughter who was born in the family after 35 years by bringing her home in a helicopter.

The farmer, Hanuman Prajapat, is a resident of Nimbdi Chandawata village in Nagaur district, 200 km north of Jaipur. He hired the helicopter from a private company in Jaipur at a cost of Rs 4.5 lakh. He also prepared a helipad in his farm for the chopper to land in.

His wife gave birth to a baby girl named Siddhi on February 2 at her parents village, Harsolav, a distance of 30 km from Nimbdi. When it was time to take the baby home, her father Hanuman hired a helicopter.

Hanuman left along with his cousins at 9 am by chopper to bring his daughter home. After some rituals and prayers, Hanuman, his wife Chuka Devi, baby daughter and cousins left Harsolav around 1.30 pm and reached Nimbdi village by 2.15 pm.