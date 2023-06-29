Rajasthan: Gehlot Govt Ropes In Social Media Influencers For Poll Campaign

Representative Image | Pixabay

Jaipur: With elections just 4-5 months away, the Rajasthan government has come up with a policy to give government advertisements to social media influencers. This is being taken as a new way to propagate schemes of the Congress government as the policy statements clearly state that the social media handle/page or channel that posts content related to art, culture and development of Rajasthan will get priority for advertisements.

The notification of the policy has been issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations and it provides that social media influencers will get government advertisements of up to ₹ 5 lakh per month according to the category defined by the government.

Minimum 10k-10 lakh subscribers

The Directorate has made four categories of social media influencers that start with a minimum of 10 thousand subscribers and then go up to one lakh, five lakh and ten lakh subscribers. The social media handle should be in operation for a minimum period of last one year. Although, the notification also provides that in case the government finds it necessary, the social media handle of a ‘reputed’ person in his field can be given the government advertisements at the maximum rate irrespective of any category.

Gehlot's counter move to BJP

This move of the Ashok Gehlot government is being viewed as a counter-reply to the opponent BJP who recently decided to use social media influencers in the election campaign of the party. The BJP recently met with prominent social media influencers of the state and held a workshop also in Jodhpur.

