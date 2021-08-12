Rajasthan: Former CM Vasundhara Raje surveys flood-affected areas, reacts to poster controversy; here's all you need to know

Jaipur: The aerial survey, meeting with flood-affected people and the statement given on poster controversy by former CM of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje has indicated to heat up the internal politics of Rajasthan BJP soon.

Raje who was almost out of the picture from April this year was in the Kota division for the last 4 days to see the ground reality of flood-affected areas. She had done an aerial survey of the area and met with people. Baran and Jhalawar are the areas that were severely affected by floods due to last week’s heavy rainfall in the region. These districts are the parliamentary constituency of her son Dushyant Singh. Her own constituency Jhalarapatan is also in Jahlawar.

She also criticized the disaster management of the government and raised questions on CM Ashok Gehlot for not coming out of CM residence in the name of Covid for the last one and a half years. She had said that even PM Narendra Modi had reached the cyclone-affected areas when the cyclone hit the country, but CM is busy in video conferences from his residence.

Besides this, she also gave a strong statement on the poster controversy of the party by saying that posters are nothing. She wants to rule and dwell in the hearts of the people. "Politics is not everything. Politics comes out when you embrace the people of all walks of life. I am here to rule the hearts of the people and carry out such work that the people can bear it in their mind and when this happens they would love me and I would be able to make way to their hearts," said Raje while talking to media in Jhalawar on Wednesday.

It is to note that poster controversy started when her pictures were removed from the posters of the party following the party guidelines regarding posters. The Raje loyalists had alleged the state leadership of isolating her.

Commenting on Raje’s increased activeness one of her loyalist MLAs Ashok Lahoty said in media that Vasundhra Raje is our leader and her activeness is good for the party.

While party’s state president Satish Poonia, who is on the target of Raje supporters, had given a balanced reaction and said, "I’ll not speak much on this. BJP is a big family. All leaders get respect here and its constitution gives opportunity to everyone."

Sources in the party say that she had done a show of strength on her birthday in March this year and had a plan of visit other parts of the state also, but then Covid happened and she had to stay back. Now she has given a clear indication of being more active soon and if this happens the internal politics of the party will heat up as the factionalism is quite evident and comes to the fore time and again.

Raje’s loyalists in the party are vocal and had given statements against the party’s state leadership. One of them Rohitashav Sharma was recently expelled from the party for his arbitrary statements against the party leadership.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 07:01 PM IST