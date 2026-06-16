Rajasthan Espionage Shocker: 20-Year-Old Jodhpur Youth Arrested From Alwar Cantonment For Spying For Pakistan | file pic [Representative Image]

Jaipur: Security agencies have apprehended a young man from the Itarana Military Cantonment in Alwar on charges of allegedly spying for Pakistan. Preliminary investigations reveal that Kundan Bishnoi (20), a resident of Jodhpur, was working as an active agent for a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO).

Accused Is Active Pakistani Agent

The agencies said that Bishnoi used to share information regarding the Indian Army cantonment and sensitive areas with Pakistan in exchange for money, which was being used to befriend school and college students residing in the cantonment area to gather information. He had transmitted classified information to Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor' as well.

Kundan had befriended a young man living in the Itarana Military Cantonment, through whom he entered the camp. On Sunday night, he was found chatting with a female student inside the cantonment premises when army personnel detained him on suspusion on Sunday night.

Leaks During 'Operation Sindoor' Confirmed

A joint team of IB (Intelligence Bureau), CID, and other intelligence agencies is interrogating Bishnoi. A major revelation regarding this entire espionage network is expected soon.

Alwar SP Sudhir Chaudhary stated that the agency is conducting an investigation, and details will be disclosed once the probe is complete.