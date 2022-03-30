Rajasthan doctors hold protest after colleague accused of murder commits suicide

Jaipur: Doctors at private hospitals in Rajasthan went on strike on Wednesday after a colleague committed suicide in Dausa, complaining of harassment after police booked her for murder in connection with the death of a pregnant woman at her clinic.

Government doctors also backed the protest, taking part in a protest march by private hospital doctors from SMS government hospital to Statue Circle in Jaipur. Similar rally was also held in Dausa, they said.

In a one-page suicide note, Archana Sharma said her death may prove her innocence and appealed to everyone to stop harassing innocent doctors.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said an inquiry is going on and those found guilty will not be spared.

Relatives of the pregnant woman alleged that she died in Sharma's hospital on Monday due to her negligence and held a demonstration with the dead body. The police then registered an FIR under section 302 of Indian Penal Code against Sharma.

On Tuesday, Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence above the private hospital.

"The incident of Dr. Archana Sharma's suicide in Dausa is very sad. We all give the status of god to doctors. Doctors try their best to save the life of their patients, but it is not justified to accuse the doctor if an unfortunate incident happens," Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, president of the state government's Vipra Welfare Board, Mahesh Sharma, alleged that local BJP leaders had mentally harassed the doctor and also raised doubts over the role of police. He also demanded the arrest of the accused involved in the matter.

Dr Vijay Kapoor, secretary of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), demanded that guilty police officers should be suspended and an FIR against them should be registered under Medical Professional Protection Act and for abetment to suicide.

He also alleged that the case of murder was registered without a fair probe which led to the suicide of the doctor.

Dausa police has already registered a case for abetment to suicide against a man named Baliya Joshi who led the protest against Sharma on Monday.

