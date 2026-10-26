Rajasthan Declares 80 Blocks Across 14 Districts Drought-Affected After 17 Per Cent Rainfall Deficit; Check Details

Rajasthan declares drought conditions in 80 blocks as rainfall shortages threaten crops and intensify water and fodder concerns for farmers and livestock owners | File Photo (Representational Image)

Jaipur, October 26, 2026: With Rajasthan witnessing significantly below-average rainfall during the monsoon season, the state government has declared 80 blocks across 14 districts drought-affected, paving the way for relief measures for farmers and livestock owners struggling with crop damage, water shortages and a growing fodder crisis.

The state government issued a notification on Sunday, classifying the affected areas under severe and moderate drought categories. The declaration will enable district administrations to initiate necessary relief measures, including arrangements for fodder and water for livestock and assistance to drought-hit communities.

Western Rajasthan Among Worst-Affected Regions

Western Rajasthan has been among the worst-affected regions, with districts such as Pali, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Barmer, Balotra and Jodhpur recording substantial rainfall deficits.

The shortage of rain has affected kharif crops, raising concerns over agricultural losses and the financial condition of farmers. Livestock owners in rural areas are also facing difficulties in arranging adequate fodder and drinking water for their animals.

According to the government notification, Jodhpur has the highest number of affected blocks at 12, followed by Jalore and Barmer with 10 each. Balotra has nine drought-affected blocks, while Pali has eight.

Dungarpur, Phalodi and Jaisalmer have seven each, while Banswara has three affected blocks. Beawar and Churu have two each. Nagaur, Bikaner and Sirohi have one affected block each. Of these 80 blocks, 69 have been classified under the severe drought category.

Rainfall Deficits Highlight Severity

Notably, Rajasthan this year has received around 17 per cent less rainfall, and rainfall figures underline the severity of the situation in several parts of the state. Pali has recorded a rainfall deficit of 58 per cent against the normal level, followed by Jaisalmer at 54 per cent and Jalore at 50 per cent.

Banswara has received 39 per cent less rainfall than normal, while the deficit stands at 36 per cent in Sirohi. Jodhpur has recorded a shortfall of 27 per cent, Balotra 28 per cent and Dungarpur 24 per cent.

The rainfall deficit has adversely impacted agricultural activities, with inadequate soil moisture damaging crops and increasing the risk of lower yields. Farmers in several areas are facing the prospect of financial losses.

The situation has also raised concerns over livestock management. The lack of adequate grazing resources and declining water availability have made it increasingly difficult for livestock owners to arrange fodder and drinking water for their animals.

Relief Measures To Remain In Force For Six Months

According to the notification issued by the Disaster Management and Relief Department, the relevant legal provisions applicable to drought-affected areas will remain in force for six months from the date of publication of the notification.

The government said the decision was taken after assessing various factors, including rainfall deficiency, groundwater levels, surface water availability and the extent of crop damage.

The declaration allows the administration to take necessary steps to provide relief to affected residents and livestock owners during the period covered by the notification.

Fodder Depots And Water Supply Planned

The government has also indicated that fodder depots will be established in drought-affected areas and relief measures will be taken forward. These steps are expected to provide some relief to livestock owners struggling to procure fodder for their cattle.

Ensuring adequate drinking water for livestock and people in affected villages will remain another key priority. District administrations will be able to make arrangements according to local requirements and the severity of the drought.

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However, details regarding the number of fodder depots, the rollout of relief operations and specific arrangements for supplying water to affected villages are awaited.

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