Rajasthan: Dargah Diwan of Ajmer shrine slams Taliban rule after Kabul takeover

Jaipur: Spiritual head of Ajmer Shrine Syed Jainul Abedin has strongly criticized the Taliban rule in Afghanistan and said the Taliban is maligning Islam by doing terror in the name of Sharia. He added that terrorist and dictatorial activities of Taliban are spreading hatred towards Islam in the world.



In a statement today, he appealed to the Indian Muslims to refrain from any propaganda in the name of religion as the Taliban has interpreted Sharia law differently to fulfil the agenda of terrorism. He said "Sharia law protects the rights of women, the elderly and children. It has never been allowed to kill innocent people".



"I strongly condemn those who support and welcome the illegal authority of the Taliban and their terrorist ideology," he said.



He said that Afghanistan has fallen into the hands of brutal Taliban and the rule of destruction, restrictions on women and killings has started in this country. Such deeds in the name of Sharia law is a crime in Islam and cannot be supported. Abedin said, "people of any country are safe if the country is safe. People should always keep the national interest on priority. First duty should be to save our country, maintain unity and peace in the country and then think about ourselves".



He said " we hope for peace and harmony to be restored in Afghanistan at the earliest".

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 08:46 PM IST