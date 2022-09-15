e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Dalit man beaten up for drinking water from pot for upper castes

Rajasthan: Dalit man beaten up for drinking water from pot for upper castes

The police has booked four people under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the incident that took place in Digga village.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: Dalit man beaten up for drinking water from pot for upper castes | Representative

On Thursday, a Dalit man was allegedly beaten up with iron rods and sticks by a group of men for drinking water from a pot that is meant for people from upper castes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

The police has booked four people under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the incident that took place in Digga village.

On Tuesday evening, the victim, identified as Chatura Ram, was going to Digga with his wife when they stopped near a grocery store and he drank water from a pot kept outside the shop.

The police revealed that four to five men abused him and thrashed him with iron rods and sticks for drinking water from the pot which they claimed was for people from upper castes.

The victim sustained injuries behind one of his ears and on other body parts. He was taken to a hospital and his statement was recorded, they said.

A case was registered in the matter on the basis of the victim's complaint, they added.

Ram alleged that the accused also fired bullets but police said the claim is yet to be verified.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Lawrence Bishnoi gang stayed near Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse for 4 months, tracked his car

Lawrence Bishnoi gang stayed near Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse for 4 months, tracked his car

Gujarat: Man accidentally receives Rs 11,677 crore into his demat account, bank rectifies error...

Gujarat: Man accidentally receives Rs 11,677 crore into his demat account, bank rectifies error...

Rajasthan: Dalit man beaten up for drinking water from pot for upper castes

Rajasthan: Dalit man beaten up for drinking water from pot for upper castes

Liquor scam case: BJP airs new sting video claiming corruption in excise policy, AAP demands CBI...

Liquor scam case: BJP airs new sting video claiming corruption in excise policy, AAP demands CBI...

Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case: Nora Fatehi, Pinky Irani arrive for questioning at EOW...

Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case: Nora Fatehi, Pinky Irani arrive for questioning at EOW...