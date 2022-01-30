e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 06:34 PM IST

Rajasthan: Dalit man abducted, beaten, forced to drink urine in Churu; two arrested

The police have registered an FIR and arrested two accused in the matter so far.
ANI
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

A Dalit man was allegedly kidnapped, beaten and forced to drink liquor and urine in Rajasthan's Churu, the police said on Sunday.

The police have registered an FIR and arrested two accused in the matter so far.

As many as eight people have been named in the FIR.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police Jagdish Prasad Bohar said, "I am supervising the matter. We interrogated the people which shows the authenticity of the incident. The man has been beaten. We constituted a team and raided and arrested two accused. They are being probed and the remaining accused will soon be arrested." The incident took place on January 26 night when the man was kidnapped and allegedly beaten and forced to drink urine.

The victim told the police that he was tied with a rope and beaten with a stick.

He alleged that casteist slurs were hurled at him by the group of boys.

The police have arrested two in the case so far and further probe into the matter is underway.

ALSO READ

Sagar: Dalit groom's house attacked after riding a horse in wedding procession Sagar: Dalit groom's house attacked after riding a horse in wedding procession

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 06:34 PM IST
Advertisement