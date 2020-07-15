Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: These youngsters do not have patience, Digvijaya Singh on Sachin Pilot

These youngsters do not have patience: Digvijaya Singh on Sachin Pilot
Sachin Pilot was made an MP, a Central Minister, Rajasthan Party Chief & Deputy CM, what is his age? He is still young, he should have some patience. His actions have been against the party discipline. These youngsters do not have patience: Digvijaya Singh, Congress
State executive, all departments, cell of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee dissolved: Avinash Pande
All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and party in-charge for Rajasthan Avinash Pande dissolved all cells and departments of the state party unit. Taking to Twitter, Pandey announced the decision late on Tuesday night. "The state executive, all departments and cells of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee have been dissolved with immediate effect. With the appointment of the new president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress, new state executive, departments and cells will be formed," Pande tweeted in Hindi.
I’m not joining BJP: Sachin Pilot
A day after being sacked as deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot told ANI that he is not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also said that he has worked very hard to bring Congress back in government in Rajasthan.
