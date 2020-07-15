Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: These youngsters do not have patience, Digvijaya Singh on Sachin Pilot

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and party in-charge for Rajasthan Avinash Pande dissolved all cells and departments of the state party unit. Taking to Twitter, Pandey announced the decision late on Tuesday night. "The state executive, all departments and cells of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee have been dissolved with immediate effect. With the appointment of the new president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress, new state executive, departments and cells will be formed," Pande tweeted in Hindi.