Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conspiring to topple Gehlot govt, says Congress

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conspiring to topple Gehlot govt, says Congress
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday accused Union Cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma of conspiring to topple the elected government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and subvert the voters mandate.
Cong MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma, Vishvendra Singh suspended from primary membership of party: Randeep Surjewala
Congress has suspended MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from primary membership of the party. The party has also issued show cause notices to them: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala
Rajasthan Chief Minister to brief media in Jaipur today
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is set to brief media in the morning at the hotel in Jaipur where Congress party MLAs are lodged. The press briefing is scheduled at 9 am at the Fairmont Hotel.
