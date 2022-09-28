Rajasthan: Country's 1st Hi-tech anti-poaching system installed in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve | Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

The government of Rajasthan has installed a technology-based Wildlife Monitoring and Anti Poaching System at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) and other protected forests of the state. It is claimed that this is the country’s first hi-tech surveillance system to stop poaching of tigers and other anti-wildlife activities.



The RTR in Sawai Madhopur district is Rajasthan’s most famous protected forest with more than 60 tigers. Apart from this, Rajasthan has other protected forests like Sariska Tiger Reserve Alwar, Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve Kota, Jawai Dam Leopard Conservation Reserve Pali, and Jhalana Leopard Conservation Reserve Jaipur.



To protect wildlife in these forests, high-end thermal and optical cameras based on a hybrid model for protected areas of forests are being used. This is an integrated surveillance system equipped with network and communication equipment, solar power systems, drones, etc.



The State Information Technology and Communication Department has developed this advanced anti-poaching monitoring system for RTR, which includes thermal and optical, PTZ, bullet, dome, and drones. This is the first 24-hour hi-tech surveillance and poaching system established by any state in the country. Its control command centre has been established in Ramsinghpura, Shilpgram, Sawai Madhopur.



The team monitors the live feed of poaching and wildlife activities. Take photographs and videos and inform the forest officials through e-mails and messages. It helps them to take immediate action. Various types of reports are also provided by the monitoring mechanism to the forest department to analyze the handling of wildlife species.



Joint Director, Information Technology and Communication Department, Sawai Madhopur Pankaj Meena said that towers have been installed at 13 places in Ranthambore. It helps with 24-hour surveillance with cameras in forest areas, monitoring the movements of tigers or other identified wildlife species. 'Crime prevention against wildlife, animal response and rescue, and at the same time, due to the early detection of fire in the forests, it has become possible to extinguish it immediately,’ said Meena.